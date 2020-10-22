Key workers thanked as rainbow lights up Marischal College

Key workers in Aberdeen have been thanked through a special rainbow light display on the front of the iconic Marischal College.

The display, unveiled tonight, is the first viewing of the new exterior feature lighting on the Grade A listed building which houses Aberdeen City Council.

The new system has been installed to make colourful displays easier to project after several local charities have previously used the building to create striking displays.

Marischal College will be lit in white light from sunset until midnight with alternation between different colours being introduced from 5am until sunrise in support with charities or events.

We've installed new external lights on Marischal College and, to say a big 'thank you' to all key workers, we've made a… Posted by Aberdeen City Council on Thursday, 22 October 2020

The current rainbow display, to thank workers of the police, fire and ambulance, as well as council staff, will remain until Saturday when the first charity week is scheduled to begin.

Barney Crockett, Lord Provost of Aberdeen, said: “Key workers all over the city have been hard-working and dedicated since the start of coronavirus, often putting their own lives at risk to help our communities.

“We want to thank them for their efforts and it is only fitting that the first display of the new lighting system on our beautiful baronial Marischal College building recognises them using the rainbow which was such a feature during lockdown.

“It’s great that we’ll be able to light up Marischal College again as it’s a popular feature with residents, and it’s fantastic when we can highlight the work of charities and other good causes.”