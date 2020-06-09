Key contractor pulls out of Aberdeen harbour expansion project

A key firm behind Aberdeen’s long-awaited harbour expansion has pulled out of the project.

Last week, the Aberdeen Habour Board insisted Dragados UK remained the project’s principal contractor – despite putting a contract to complete unfinished works out to tender.

But it has now emerged Dragados will cease to play any part in the £350 million Nigg Bay development and will withdraw from the site next Monday (June 15).

A letter from the harbour board’s chief executive Michelle Handforth to stakeholders, seen by the Evening Express, cites “significant challenges” the project is facing as a result of ferry, cruise and oil and gas operators reducing activity because of Covid-19, and the effect of low oil prices.

It also blames delays to the project because of coronavirus, which hindered construction of a number of key components including the South Breakwater during the summer season.

After Monday, the harbour board will take full responsibility for the site, while the procurement process for the remaining 30% of the construction process has already begun.

Ms Handforth said: “This year’s summer season was of critical importance to the Aberdeen Harbour expansion project, as we endeavoured to complete a series of major construction milestones and continued to address the rock removal challenges first identified in October last year.

“The interruption to the schedule as a result of the Covid-19 emergency has had the effect of greatly compounding those existing challenges.

“It is too early at this stage to confirm what impact this will have on the construction timeline, especially given current Covid-19 restrictions, but the intention for a phased opening, when safe to do so, remains unaffected.”

A spokesman for Dragados UK said: “Dragados UK is proud of the progress achieved with this project but the Covid-19 emergency and other factors have meant that our involvement in the project has ended earlier than originally anticipated.

“We wish the project every success as it progresses towards completion.”

Ms Handforth insisted the harbour board is continuing to meet the terms of its funding arrangements.

However, she warned a “prolonged reduction in revenue” such as the Covid-19 shutdown could “erode monies allocated for the project”, and confirmed the organisation is liaising with the Scottish Government.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said the news was “the last thing the city needs”.

Earlier this year, the local authority announced plans to create an energy transition zone around the new harbour.

He said: “This is a huge blow for Aberdeen and for all the people working on the project.

“It is worrying times for the city and we really need support from both the UK and Scottish Governments because the energy industry is taking a big hit at the moment.

“This is inevitably going to mean delays to the project. It will take time to get a new contractor on board and get them bedded in and up to speed.

“When we are looking at things like energy transition, this is the last thing the city needs.

“There needs to be a support package put in place because the energy sector has taken an absolute battering recently.”