Kevin Bridges apologises to Aberdeen wheelie bin owner after dumping dog’s ‘turgid deposit’

Scottish funnyman Kevin Bridges says the distinct lack of dog poo bins in Aberdeen is no laughing matter.

The Glaswegian comic took to Twitter to complain to Aberdeen City Council after carrying a bag of dog poo “for far longer than a man should ever carry a bag of dog s****”.

Speaking exclusively to the Evening Express, Kevin said he discovered the problem while trying to find a bin to get rid of his beloved dog Annie’s “turgid deposit”.

“As a proud dog owner, and owner of a proud dog, I was left somewhat dismayed following a routine morning walk in the stunning city of Aberdeen to find a staggering lack of dog waste bins,” Kevin said.

“I patrolled the streets for what seemed like an age, yet my search for a suitable container to dispose of my dog’s ‘business’ proved futile.

“I feel that a city of Aberdeen’s stature should address this issue as it could prove costly for the dog tourism industry. I apologise to the owner of the wheelie bin where I eventually had to jettison my dog’s turgid deposit but I hope they understand I was left with no option and this is a matter the council simply must address.”

Kevin – who last night ended his UK tour after a four-night stint at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre – told his 1.3 million Twitter followers: “Here @AberdeenCC not trying to tell you all how to run your city but more dog s**** bins required… That is all. Thanks.”

He later added: “I was carrying a bag of dog s**** this morning for far longer than a man should ever carry a bag of dog s****.

“That was all.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We can assure Mr Bridges that Aberdeen City Council has almost 800 dog waste bins across the city, as well as undertaking a series of initiatives to tackle the issue of dog fouling.

“This includes two pilot community projects in Torry and Northfield, as part of our endeavours to put in preventative measures, such as education to encourage residents to be responsible dog owners – and reducing the need to issue fixed penalty fines.”