North-east MSP Liam Kerr hits out after deputy appointment

A north-east MSP appointed deputy leader of the Scottish Conservatives has hit out at ministers.

Liam Kerr was named second-in-command when new leader Jackson Carlaw announced his shadow cabinet earlier this week.

And speaking about his new role, he accused the SNP of being “unfit to be the party in charge of the Scottish Government”.

He added: “Our economy is lagging behind the rest of the UK, and public services are at their lowest ebb.

“Our once-envied education system has fallen behind the likes of Estonia and Slovenia, and the first minister won’t even discuss her government’s poor record on health and justice.

“But I believe Scotland has the ability to hit new heights as a successful part of the United Kingdom.”

A spokesman for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The Tories’ arrogance and hypocrisy knows no bounds – they are the ones who have dragged Scotland out of the EU against our will and who are pursuing a disastrous Brexit policy which threatens to be devastating for jobs, investment and living standards.

“That includes sectors vital to the north-east economy, such as the fish processing industry, where 70% of the current workforce are EU nationals – and our NHS, where many vital posts are filled by overseas workers threatened by the Tories’ migration policy.”

Fellow north-east MSPs Peter Chapman and Alexander Burnett have also been given shadow cabinet roles.