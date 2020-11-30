Kepak McIntosh Donald: 87 cases of coronavirus linked to Aberdeenshire food processing plant as investigation ends

A total of 87 Covid-19 cases have been linked to a north-east food processing plant.

NHS Grampian confirmed that their investigation into Kepak McIntosh Donald in Portlethen had been completed.

They revealed that more than 280 staff members were tested, with everyone with a detected result being interviewed and contact tracing completed.

A spokesman said: “The very high level of support and cooperation we have had from the plant operators and all employees has been vital in conducting our investigation.

“We want to thank them for this and their willingness to act on all recommendations of the incident management team.

“Covid-19 continues to circulate widely in the community.

“We should all continue to observe the FACTS guidance and follow the local restrictions in place.”