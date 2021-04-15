Keith Show has been cancelled amid continued uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic.

Moray’s largest agricultural event had been due to be held in early August.

However, organisers have now decided to cancel this year’s show after holding off in the hope Covid-19 restrictions might ease in time for it to go ahead.

Keith Show has been held for 148 years but can trace its origins back to the 1700s.

‘We held out hope the decision would go the other way’

The showcase of the north-east’s finest livestock and entertainment draws thousands to the Moray town every year for the two-day event.

Chairwoman Angela McWilliam said: “It is with great disappointment, although not unexpected, that we have made the final decision to cancel this year’s show.

“We have held out hope that this decision would possibly go the other way, however, this is sadly not the case.

⚠️ CANCELLATION OF KEITH SHOW 2021 ⚠️It is with great disappointment, although not unexpected, that we have made the… Posted by Keith Show on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Due to the uncertainty of the Covid-19 crisis, public health and the wellbeing of all involved with the show being our main concern we must take this unpopular decision.

“We are optimistic for next year and the committee will do all it can to make that a special show for all.”

Next year’s show is due to take place on August 7 and 8, 2022.