Keep Scotland Beautiful judges visit north-east to rate community displays

Groups dedicated to brightening up their north-east communities showed off the fruits of their labour.

Six communities across the north-east entered this year’s Beautiful Scotland competition, a flagship programme of Keep Scotland Beautiful, which supports volunteers who improve and enhance the environment.

Judges from the scheme visited the groups to look at their efforts.

Those entering this year in the city were Aberdeen Communities Together, Brighter Bucksburn, Cove in Bloom and Powis Residents Group.

In Aberdeenshire, the entrants were Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group and Meldrum Amenities Improvement Group.

This year marks the 53rd year the contest has taken place.

Judges were in the north-east yesterday, looking around the various sites and making decisions on each of the groups’ efforts.

Rachel Smith, secretary of Powis Residents Group, said: “Beautiful Scotland brings together residents of all ages and cultures to work towards creating a better environment for people, pets and wild creatures.

“We have found a positive impact on mental health in that everyone, including people who may be more socially isolated, can get involved in different ways, and also feel the benefits from living in an environment that promotes the sharing of outdoor spaces.

“We often feel powerless in the face of the challenges posed by climate change, the destruction of habitat and loss of biodiversity, but if we all ‘think globally and act locally’ mony a mickle maks a muckle’.”

Lesley Glasser of Brighter Bucksburn said: “We had a great time during the judging, we really enjoyed it. Lots of people came along to have a look.”

Wendy Suttar of Cove in Bloom said: “I think the judging went great. The judges were really easy to speak to and get along with and they really knew what they were speaking about.

“It’s an enjoyable experience.”

Meanwhile, Inverurie is aiming to shine after Beautiful Scotland judges visited the town yesterday.

The Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group (IEI) is looking to get a community green award and have been busy cleaning up the town.

Planters in the town are blooming, with the organisation showcasing their hard work to the judges.

Chairman John Glover said: “The IEI committee are delighted to be competing in Beautiful Scotland 2019 in the Medium Town category. This gives us an ideal opportunity to showcase Inverurie for its horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.

“Inverurie is a thriving town with many voluntary groups, social enterprises, schools, residents, businesses, public sector staff and elected members contributing to its success.

“This is an exciting time in the development of the town centre, with the formation of the Business Improvement District (BID) last year.

“The co-operation of different community groups working together to improve and enhance the town centre will bring benefits for many years to come.”

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We are proud of everyone involved in Beautiful Scotland.

“Their drive and enthusiasm helps to deliver significant improvements in their local areas and bring forward a range of environmental and social benefits. I wish everyone the best of luck for the awards.”