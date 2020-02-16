Keep Scotland Beautiful calls on north-east groups to highlight local projects

A national environmental charity is calling for north-east community groups to shine a light on projects in the area.

Keep Scotland Beautiful wants them to take part in the 2020 Beautiful Scotland and It’s Your Neighbourhood initiatives.

Run by the charity in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the programmes provide the opportunity for groups to gain recognition for their efforts to deliver environmental improvements and enhance their local places and spaces.

Catherine Gee, operations director at Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “I hope that community groups from all across Scotland will take part in the Its Your Neighbourhood and Beautiful Scotland initiatives this year.

“These are fantastic opportunities to recognise, support and reward the enthusiasm and drive of volunteers who take pride in their local areas and improve them.”