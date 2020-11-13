Keep Scotland Beautiful: North-east organisations praised for green-fingered efforts

Dozens of green-fingered groups from across the north-east have been praised for their keeping the region beautiful.

Keep Scotland Beautiful held an online event to highlight the efforts of organisations who helped brighten up their communities during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The charity runs two community environmental improvement programmes in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society; the competitive Beautiful Scotland campaign and the It’s Your Neighbourhood initiative.

Groups involved in either of the schemes have been sent a certificate of recognition for the work their volunteers carried out.

© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen Journals

Across Scotland, 197 groups who would in previous years have been out creating and maintaining community gardens or allotments, looking after habitats for wildlife and adopting streets were praised.

Sheila Gordon, chairwoman of the Friends of Seaton Park, welcomed the recognition for their efforts.

She said: “We weren’t allowed to do any work for so long and the usual competitions we enter like Britain in Bloom were all cancelled.

“When the lockdown was at its worst the park was the only place for people to go. A lot of people complained on Facebook about the state of the park with litter.

“I said to people to pick it up themselves and people responded. I would like to thank the army of volunteers and anyone else who helped to tidy the park.

“We weren’t expecting any recognition so to get this certificate is just so unexpected so it is nice.”

© Supplied by Fittie Community Dev

Mary Falconer, a board member at the Fittie Community Development Trust, said they are “delighted” to be honoured for their community garden work.

She said: “We are very thankful for their support. It is nice to be acknowledged.

“Fittie is a small place and the garden is somewhere for the community to go. “We are delighted to have been given this certificate.”

© Supplied by Brighter Bucksburn

Lesley Glasser from Brighter Bucksburn paid tribute to their volunteers and said they are already gearing up for another big project in the spring.

She said: “We are very pleased we have been able to carry on. I’m very pleased with all of the volunteers and once we get to the spring we want to go to the park area and plant some trees.

“We also three new planters at the new Hindu temple and have a few more at the roundabout.

“We have about 30 volunteers who have been making sure our work continues despite everything that is going on.”

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “It is fantastic we have 28 organisations and groups being recognised by Keep Scotland Beautiful this year.

“The recognition is an accolade for all our parks and green spaces and acknowledges all the hard-working and dedicated groups and volunteers who help look after their local green spaces for the benefit of users, residents and visitors to our beautiful city. Its Your Neighbourhood also reflects the great community partnership work that is in place between Aberdeen City Council staff and many of these groups”.

Barry Fisher, CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful said, “We know that lockdown resulted in many people reconnecting with green and blue spaces local to them. Yet, it has also been a particularly challenging year for the communities who strive every year to protect and enhance the places they live and work in.

“We have been amazed by the desire of communities, volunteers and local authorities to stay connected, motivated and inspired by each other, all with a steadfast determination to do things to make a difference, even if this had to be done differently this year.

“I’d like to thank all the groups in Aberdeen for the efforts they have made to keep Scotland beautiful this year.”

Aberdeen groups recognised by Keep Scotland Beautiful:

Aberdeen Communities Together

Airyhall School, Alcohol and Drugs Action Recovery Garden Project

Brighter Bucksburn

Brimmond Court Tenants Association

Castlewood Gardens

Community CleanUP

Cove in Bloom

Cove Woodlands Trust

Cummings Park Community Flat

Denburn Court Tenants and Residents Association

Fittie Community Trust

Friends of Duthie Park

Friends of Johnston Gardens

Friends of Seaton Park

Friends of Sunnybank Park

Friends of Victoria and Westburn Parks

Garthdee Field Allotment Association

Gwen’s Garden, Inchgarth Community Centre

Kittybrewster Nursery, Middlefield Corners

Nether Loriston Growers Association

Powis Residents Group

Seaton Linksfield Community Network

Slopefield Allotment Association

The Friends of Westfield Park

Torry Community Group

Aberdeenshire groups: