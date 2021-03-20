Keep Growing Aberdeen returns after success of inaugural project

A project that encourages north-east residents to grow their own vegetables is returning for a second year.

Keep Growing Aberdeen was launched last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic to help people get involved with and start their own community and vegetable gardens.

The charity CFINE teamed up with One Seed Forward, Tullos Community Garden, Aberdeen City Council, and Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership to kick-start the initiative.

And through a shared dedication to promoting the benefits of gardening and their communities’ wellbeing, the organisations distributed 264 growing packs to households across the city.

These growing packs consisted of 12 litres of compost, three or four packets of vegetable, herb and flower seeds, pots, seedling trays and growing instructions so residents could start their own vegetable gardens.

Participants were encouraged to share surplus seedlings with their neighbours, and share their experiences and address any growing-related questions on the ‘Keep Growing Aberdeen’ Facebook group or via other communication methods where required.

After a great response to the inaugural project, Rebecca Dunn, a CFINE community growing development worker, is looking forward to running Keep Growing Aberdeen for a second year.

She says there will be even more on offer for participants this time around.

“The aim of the initiative is to alleviate some of the stress of the pandemic through offering an opportunity for improved health and wellbeing. At this time, community is more important than ever,” Rebecca added.

© Supplied by Rebecca Dunn

“Sharing seedlings and gardening advice with neighbours provides a tangible social benefit.

“Working together to build raised beds and develop a shared gardening space, however big or small, helps to build resilient community groups and reduces social isolation.

“Through growing your own, you learn more about healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle and develop new skills. In addition, gardening can be a therapeutic activity, which aids peace of mind.

“It is our goal that the participants of this project experience all these benefits and more.

“This year, we aim to deliver almost double the amount of growing packs we did last year, and we are offering more comprehensive follow up support to participants such as support to develop their own community garden space local to their neighbourhood.

“There will also be a programme of cooking demonstrations and recipe sharing, utilising the edible plants participants may have grown with the seeds in their packs, such as spinach, lettuce, peas and beetroot.

“A shout out to the funders for my job, the Scottish Government Investing in Communities Fund, and the funding that made it possible for us to purchase materials for 2021 growing packs; The Fairer Aberdeen Hardship Fund, without which this would not be possible.

“And a big thank you to the Garthdee Field Allotments Association, who are providing the space for us to make up the growing packs for 2021.”

Questionnaire and interview responses from the Keep Growing Aberdeen project in 2020 revealed 95% interest in food growing activity, while 85% of respondents would like to join a local growing group.

© Supplied by Rebecca Dunn

Half of those who responded would like to set up their own growing groups and 80% would like to learn how to cook with locally grown produce.

Participants reported improvement across several mental health and wellbeing indicators including improved dietary habits, new skills, felt productive, increased physical activity, experienced leisure and pleasure, and reduced stress.

Rebecca said: “We are already getting approached by many individuals and groups who heard about the success of the project last year and would like to take part this year.

“We will start promoting the project towards the end of March, and the distribution of packs is planned for the second and third week of April.

“From April through to September this year, we will be supporting a number of identified community groups to develop their own neighbourhood garden, and participants will be offered the opportunity to take part in a ‘plot to plate’ style exploration of what they can do with their harvest.

“If you would like to find out how to request a pack for yourself, or on behalf of a community group or school, please keep up to date via the CFINE website and social media.

“Though we don’t police who can get a growing pack, our focus is on people living in the most deprived areas of Aberdeen, and people living in households with low income.

“To ensure we get the word out to the people who will benefit the most, we promote the growing packs through food banks, relevant support services, and community groups and centres in priority localities of Aberdeen.”

Speaking on what she admires most about Keep Growing Aberdeen, Rebecca said: “Sometimes people experience barriers to growing. It is amazing when I see that this initiative has provided someone with the confidence boost to give it a go.

© Supplied by Rebecca Dunn

“Seeing someone flourish in the middle of such challenging times is like watching a seedling pop up out of the soil; like a little ray of hope.

“Personally, growing has provided me with immeasurable benefits throughout the pandemic, and when I hear from other people who are experiencing the benefits of growing, perhaps for the very first time, it is so heart-warming and helps me to realise we are on the right track here, and we are doing a good thing.

“Initiatives like Keep Growing Aberdeen build resilience, help relieve mental health risks associated with the pandemic, and can provide a sense of purpose and action when we may feel powerless about other elements of our lives that we usually have more control over.”

For more information on the project, visit www.cfine.org