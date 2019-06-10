KCA Deutag announces new chief executive

Aberdeen-headquartered oilfield services firm KCA Deutag has appointed a new chief executive as incumbent Norrie McKay prepares for retirement.

Joseph Elkhoury will take up the role from July 1 having spent most of his career in Texas, including 21 years with Schlumberger.

Most recently he was an operating partner at investment management firm Apollo, focussing on the energy technology sector.

Originally from Lebanon, he has a degree in electrical engineering from the American University of Beirut.

Current CEO Norrie McKay joined the firm in 2011 and intends to retire later this year.