Kazakh orchestra to perform at concert for Aberdeen energy conference

Musicians from Kazakhstan will perform in the north-east to mark a major global conference.

The World Energy Cities Partnership general meeting gets under way in Aberdeen.

Atyaru, oil and gas capital of Kazakhstan, is one of 12 cities with delegates at the four-day conference.

To mark the event, the Kazakh Folk Instrument Orchestra, the Chamber Choir and the Zhetygen Ensemble will perform at the Tivoli Theatre on Tuesday at 7pm.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett, who is vice-president of the World Energy Cities Partnership, said: “Aberdeen is a cosmopolitan city and I am sure Aberdonians will give a warm welcome to all our international delegates who will be here for the World Energy Cities Partnership AGM and for Offshore Europe.

“The WECP not only offers member cities business and networking opportunities but the chance to experience different cultural offerings.

“I am sure this special concert by the talented Kazakhstan performers will be a wonderful music and song experience and I would encourage everyone to go along.”

The event is supported by the Kazakh embassy.