Kawasaki launches multi-million pound subsea venture in Aberdeen

Japanese corporation Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) today launched a multi-million pound subsea business in Aberdeen.

It will focus on building and — in partnership with an inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) contractor — operating a fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), initially in the North Sea.

KHI is starting out with a networking and sales office in the Granite City.

It intends to set up a 1,000 sq.m engineering, manufacturing and stabling facility in the north-east next year.