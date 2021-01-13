A talented young dancer from the north-east has won a place in a prestigious dance company.

Katie Taylor, from Alford, has been selected for a slot in the National Youth Dance Company of Scotland – the flagship contemporary dance company for the nation’s exceptional young dancers.

YDance formed the leading company for exceptional young dancers aged 16 to 21 in 2012.

The company works with artistic director Anna Kenrick to explore, create and perform new work.

Katie, who is in her third year of study at Gray’s School of Art, was chosen by YDance after an online audition process which saw 30 of Scotland’s most talented young dancers apply for one of 12 spaces.

Katie first started dancing when she was two-years-old and is a member of Fusion Youth Dance Company based in Aberdeen.

This is her first year with the National Youth Dance Company of Scotland.

The 20-year-old said: “I actually found the audition quite laid back and it didn’t seem as scary because it was on Zoom.

“Usually in an audition, people are standing side-by-side and there’s a greater sense of competition.

© Katie Taylor

“But when it’s virtual you’re only focusing on your own performance because you are the only one there.

“It was different but it was good fun and I enjoyed it.”

Katie said she was delighted to receive news of her selection.

She added: “I found out I had been selected via email and I was really happy because I think I’m the only one in the company that isn’t training in dance or looking to train.

“I tried out when I was 16 and I didn’t get in, but I gave it another go and got in which is great.

“I felt the National Youth Dance Company of Scotland was the next step after youth dance companies.

“I wanted to be pushed technically and artistically by the dancers around me and meet and work with new dancers from around the country.”

© Katie Taylor

Katie will now join 11 other dancers who will work with YDance artistic director Anna Kenrick over the coming months.

Sessions will initially take place online and follow official Covid-19 guidelines.

YDance (Scottish Youth Dance) is the award-winning national dance organisation for children and young people in Scotland.

Working through key partnerships in education, culture, health, and sport, it provides high-quality dance experiences across three main areas of work – talent Development, education and participation.

