Katherine Ryan announced as Aberdeen International Comedy Festival headliner

Comic superstar Katherine Ryan will headline the 2021 Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, it was announced today.

The Canadian funnywoman will bring her new show, Missus, to the Music Hall on October 8, in what festival organisers Aberdeen Inspired describe as a huge coup.

Shona Byrne, Aberdeen Inspired project manager, said: “In normal circumstances, we would have currently been halfway through the 2020 Aberdeen International Comedy Festival this week. It seems apt to announce next year’s incredible headliner Katherine Ryan now. We are absolutely delighted to have secured her for 2021.

”This gives us all something to look forward to in these challenging days, and there has probably never been more of a time when people will be in need of a laugh.”

The 2021 Aberdeen International Comedy Festival is scheduled to return to venues throughout the city centre from September 30 to October 10.

Organisers say securing Katherine – the creator and star of Netflix smash hit The Duchess (along with two global Netflix comedy specials: In Trouble and Glitter Room) – will be a major boost.

Shona said: “The festival has become a firm favourite in the north-east in recent years within both the local community and visitors to the city.

“We are committed to building on this with the safe return of the festival in autumn next year, with an exciting range of top UK and international comedians joining the line-up alongside Katherine Ryan.”

The comedian is coming to Aberdeen as part of her major national tour. Having previously denounced partnership, Katherine has since married her first love, accidentally. A lot has changed and audiences can look forward to hearing her hilarious new perspectives on life, love, and what it means to be Missus.

Katherine is currently dominating the television and live comedy scenes both in the UK and abroad. She has co-hosted six series of Comedy Central’s smash hit show Your Face or Mine with Jimmy Carr. She can currently be seen on Comedy Central as a judge on Roast Battle and as a team captain on E4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats, along with fellow captain Rob Beckett and host Jimmy Carr.

Tickets for Katherine Ryan go on sale at 10am on Friday October 16.

For more information on the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival go to www.aberdeencomedyfestival.com

