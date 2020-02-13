Kate pays surprise visit to Aberdeen charity cafe

Aberdeen charity workers helping homeless people got some extra help in their city kitchen – from a very special visitor.

The Duchess of Cambridge called into the Aberdeen base of Social Bite yesterday and picked up some pointers on how to make the perfect chicken wrap.

And Kate made such a strong impression during her visit, staff invited her back.

Kate, who is known as the Countess of Strathearn while in Scotland, was welcomed to the city by Lord Provost Barney Crockett.

She was given a tour of Social Bite’s Union Street premises, which is a cafe and a hub from which helpers distribute food to people out on the streets.

Kate met staff, volunteers and customers, and was introduced to Matt Thomas, 49, who was homeless five years ago and now works in the cafe full-time.

He has turned his life around and has a permanent home.

Matt showed the Duchess of Cambridge how to make a chicken wrap and joked: “You can come back and help me tomorrow.”

They spoke about how Social Bite helped Matt and others who find themselves homeless.

Afterwards, Matt said: “She made you feel very much at ease very quickly.

“She’s very interested in you as a person and finding out what your experience is.

“Making the wraps was actually really good fun, having something to do.

“I make them every day but I think hers were better looking than mine.”

The visit was aimed at giving Kate an insight into the work the charity does in Aberdeen – and at five other Scottish bases – as it aims to end homelessness the country.

Matt added: “It’s completely doable and people like the Duchess of Cambridge coming to help publicise our message is one of the most effective ways of creating a cultural shift for us, so it means the world.”

Kate spoke to staff and customers about their experiences of homelessness and how tough times in their early years shaped their lives, as well as the stigma they have faced.

She said: “This isn’t about a second chance, it’s about finding a first chance.

“Sometimes it’s the simple things, like the idea of listening to people.

“It’s the kindness of communities like this that really make a difference.”

Social Bite co-founder Alice Thompson and chief executive officer Jane Bruce greeted the royal visitor, along with Mr Crockett.

Kate’s solo visit follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to the Social Bite cafe in Edinburgh in 2018.