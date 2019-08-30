Karen celebrates 30 years’ service with Aberdeen Journals

A long-serving member of Aberdeen Journals’ staff has marked 30 years with the company.

Karen Ogg, 60, started as an advertising inputter in 1989 and now works as a marketing executive at the firm’s office in Marischal Square.

To mark her three decades of service, she was presented with a bangle and flowers by head of newspaper sales Neil Mackland.

Neil said: “Karen’s dedication and the way she gives everything to what she does is clear to everyone.

“I have known her for a big chunk of her 30 years and she is a really important member of our team.

“She is a brilliant ambassador for Aberdeen Journals and we are very lucky to have had her for the last three decades.”

Karen, from Newmachar, said: “When I started at Aberdeen Journals I would never have thought I would still be here 30 years later. Everyone has been so good to me.

“When the going has got tough, as it does sometimes, everyone has got right behind me to sort out any issues we have had.

“I have loved every minute of my time here and I have met a lot of people who I am still in touch with to this day.”