Karaoke singer assaulted fellow reveller who insulted him after performance

A karaoke singer assaulted a fellow reveller who insulted him after his performance, leaving him requiring hospital treatment.

Darren Stephenson, 29, pushed the man outside McNasty’s. on Summer Street, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the road.

The male had earlier become “verbally abusive” after Stephenson had performed karaoke inside the venue.

Following the incident, Stephenson’s victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and received treatment for a cut above his eye.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Stephenson and his victim had both left the bar as it was closing around 1.55am.

Victim received stitches

He said Stephenson told the male not to “disrespect” his family.

Stephenson then pushed him with both hands to the neck and chest area, resulting in the man falling over and striking his head on the road, causing it to start bleeding.

A member of the public then administered first aid and an ambulance was called, while Stephenson walked off towards Union Street.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where a cut above his eye was closed with stitches.

Stephenson, of Coulardhill Terrace, Lossiemouth, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury and disfigurement.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client had been drinking at the bar and had not had any interaction with the male before performing karaoke.

Accused ‘deeply regrets’ actions

He said: “When he stopped singing, the complainer approached him and directed abusive remarks at the accused.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt explained the man had continued to be “verbally abusive” outside the bar, and “regrettably” his client, instead of walking away, pushed the man away.

He said: “The complainer reacted by staggering away from the accused and seemed to trip over the edge of the pavement kerb and fall to the ground.”

The lawyer said Stephenson had not realised the man had hit his head, and left “because he didn’t want to become involved in any further trouble”.

He added his client “deeply regrets not simply disengaging”, and said his actions were “entirely out of character”.

Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence for reports and ordered Stephenson’s personal appearance.