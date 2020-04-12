JUSTICE ON HOLD: How Aberdeen’s legal system is coping with coronavirus

Aberdeen Sheriff Court has become a “ghost town” with no members of the public allowed in and all but essential cases postponed.

Its ordinarily bustling, busy corridors and courtrooms were eerily quiet this week.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought most businesses and organisations to a halt and our legal system is not immune.

Jury trials are no longer being held, and only essential cases, mostly those involving people in custody, are being heard as all possible steps are taken to limit the spread of the virus.

On walking through the front door, instead of queueing up at reception and squeezing through throngs of people to get where you’re going, only the security guards are present and four solicitors sitting in the main corridor, evenly spaced out, waiting for the courtroom to open.

There are seven courtrooms in the building, capable of dealing with more than 100 cases in a normal day, but all business is being done in Court 1.

One man appears from custody handcuffed to a security guard and pleads guilty to assault. His sentence is deferred for reports and he’s remanded in custody.

A woman then appears also handcuffed to a guard. She is due to stand trial accused of assault, but the case is put off and new dates fixed for August.

Next an examination of the facts was due to call, with witnesses having been asked to attend.

But Sheriff Graham Buchanan said: “I think it’s entirely inappropriate that we should be having any proceedings which involve five civilian witnesses, prison officers, coming to court and coming into the courtroom and giving evidence.

“My reading of the situation is that the emergency legislation would permit this examination of the facts to be continued for a substantial number of weeks.

“I just don’t think it’s sensible at all. The whole point of the lockdown is as few people as possible should be out and about coming into contact with other people.

“I think if I’d been alerted to what was intended I’d have said under no circumstances bring the witnesses to the courthouse.

“It just creates unnecessary risks. Is this urgent or necessary business? The answer is plainly no.”

Defence agent Stuart Murray, of Murray Ormiston and president of the Aberdeen Bar Association, was one of just a handful of solicitors floating about the vast building.

The lawyers and court staff stand awkwardly far apart and lean in with outstretched arms to pass each other legal paperwork.

He said: “The amount of custodies are down so the court building is a bit of a ghost town really. It’s not a pleasant feeling to be at court.”