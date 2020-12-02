Justice chiefs to ramp up security after worker stole from Aberdeen evidence store for eight years

Prosecutors have vowed to strengthen security after a worker stole hundreds of thousands of pounds of cash and drugs from an evidence store in Aberdeen.

Katherine Vaughan, 34, has been jailed for more than three years after embezzling more than £90,000 in cash as well as stealing £147,000 of drugs including heroin and cocaine.

Vaughan, who was a production worker for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) in Aberdeen, took other evidence including sanitary pads, a stun gun, cigarette ends, chewing gum, jewellery, clingwrap and a safe over a nine-year period.

The items were recovered from her home on Great Northern Road she used the money to buy expensive make-up and jewellery, as well as clothes, piercings and tattoos.

Jailing the first offender for three years and nine months, judge Lord Beckett told her stealing items of evidence that her job required her to keep safe was a “quite extraordinary breach of trust”.

The COPFS said initially 17 court cases were potentially impacted by Vaughan’s actions although that reduced to 12 as cases finished or that the evidence was not relevant to proceedings.

A spokesman for the COPFS said: “COPFS is committed to effective, rigorous and fair prosecution and will take appropriate action where there is sufficient evidence of a crime.

“The way evidence is stored in all COPFS offices has been assessed and the service is implementing measures to further strengthen security arrangements.

“At this time there has been no impact on the outcome of any concluded cases, and this will be kept under review.”

Shadow justice security and north-east MSP Liam Kerr said it is “absolutely astonishing” that Vaughan was able to steal from an evidence door for the best part of a decade.

He said: “This case is absolutely astonishing and questions must be asked as to why Vaughan was able to go more than eight years unnoticed.

“These thefts are deplorable and raise serious issues around the security at the procurator fiscal office in Aberdeen going by the range of items that were stolen.

“It really is a shocking set of circumstances, especially when the thief was a Crown Office employee who was in charge of evidence being stored for court cases.

“The despicable acts of Vaughan still have the potential to impact on future court cases and these concerns must be alleviated for the victims of crime.

“Vaughan was someone who abused her power and could not be trusted in a role that requires trust as a fundamental part of the job.”

Vaughan pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to taking the items between January 1 2011 and September 27 2019.

She knew her behaviour was wrong but it was a “compulsion”, her lawyer Ximena Vengoechea told the High Court in Edinburgh yesterday.

Ms Vengoechea said it stemmed from a troubled childhood, with Vaughan describing herself as a “problem child”.

She struggled at school and was bullied after being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome which caused hirsutism and weight gain.

Ms Vengoechea described Vaughan as a “woman that has been lonely, has developed a deep-seated sense of self-hatred and sense of worthlessness”.

She added: “The reason for her behaviour, it’s directly stemming from her sense of worthlessness.”

The lawyer said Vaughan took money when she was feeling low to buy things to make her feel good.

The court heard Vaughan has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as depression and anxiety.

Lord Beckett told Vaughan: “You worked for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, whose functions include the prosecution of crime.

“In order to do that, it is entrusted by the police with evidence which has been seized during criminal investigations.

“The preservation of such evidence is necessary to prove cases in court and that is why it is kept secure.

“It was your job to keep it secure but over the course of almost nine years you embezzled the items referred to in the charge.”

He added: “Whilst many of these things could have little or no use to you, you embezzled £91,832.82, of which £90,484.98 remains unaccounted for.

“Items taken – including a prohibited weapon, 1.7kg of diamorphine, commonly known as heroin, and 2.4kg of cocaine, which the police had taken off the streets and made secure – found themselves in the insecure location of your home.

“Whilst the court has heard that what you did has not actually impeded criminal prosecutions so far and it is possible that it may not do so, it plainly had that potential.

“This represents a quite extraordinary breach of trust.”

Jailing her, he said: “Given the gravity of this crime, there is no suitable alternative to imprisonment.

“I consider it necessary to punish you and to seek to deter persons, as you were, in such a position of trust.

“As your case shows, such a crime was surprisingly easy for you to accomplish and went undetected for many years.

“The court must mark the gravity of this crime and condemn such conduct.”

