Jury trials return to Aberdeen for the first time in nearly 12 months

Jury trials have returned to Aberdeen after an absence of almost a year.

High Court and sheriff and jury-level trials came to an abrupt halt last March when the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Scotland.

No jury trials had been held in the Granite City since then but that has all changed and now they resumed with jurors being selected yesterday (MON).

As the Evening Express revealed last week, jurors can follow proceedings from the socially-distanced safety of the Vue cinema on Shiprow.

The images show how the new remote jury centres will look with the jurors able to watch the trial.

All 15 jurors will be spaced out across the cinema, with a video link to the courtroom itself displayed on the big screen.

© DCT Media

Cameras show live pictures on each jury member, with their image being beamed live to newly-installed screens in the courtroom so that lawyers and the sheriff or judge can see them.

Solicitor Gregor Kelly, a partner with Lefevre Litigation, welcomed the return of jury trials.

He said it is a “great relief” they have returned and hopes it means the backlog of cases from the last few months can be cleared.

Mr Kelly said: “It is a great relief that Sheriff and Jury trials are recommencing in Aberdeen.

“It’s in the interests of the accused, victims of crime and members of the public that believe in a person’s democratic right to a fair trial that the most serious offences are tried as expeditiously as possible.

“The arrangements made for remote juries are excellent and safeguard those called to sit on them. I am pleased to have the first jury trial to run in Aberdeen for a year and myself and my colleague Liam Mcallister are looking forward to making inroads into our backlog of trials.”

© SYSTEM

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary and north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “The justice backlog is a long-term issue in the north-east that cannot simply be blamed only on the pandemic.

“More than half the national trial backlog was built up before the pandemic with thousands of victims being forced to wait far too long to get the justice they need and deserve.

“This is why the return of jurors to Aberdeen Sheriff Court is a step in the right direction.

“The remote jurors centre at the Vue cinema will help to accelerate this process and give comfort to victims who have largely been left to feel like an afterthought through this process.

“The needs of victims must be put first by ensuring courts have the full use of alternative venues right across the city.”