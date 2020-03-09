Junctions on major Aberdeen road to shut for resurfacing works

Resurfacing works are to see sections of a number of Aberdeen roads closed while work is carried out.

Vehicles will not be able to access North Deeside Road at its junctions with Baillieswells Road, Bieldside Station Road and Cairn Road from 9am on March 18 to 6pm on March 26.

At the same time, there will also be a prohibition of waiting in place on the road between 7.30am and 5pm on weekdays while the work is carried out.

A traffic order submitted by the local authority states the restrictions are necessary to “protect public safety during junction resurfacing works”.

An alternative route for anyone to travel this way is via Baillieswells Road, Cairn Road, Manse Road, Quarry Road and North Deeside Road, or via Marchburn Road, Golf Road and the rejoining North Deeside Road.

There will be signs in place on site to warn drivers.