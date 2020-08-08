Junction partially shut as fire crews tackle electrical fire in Aberdeen

A section of a busy Aberdeen road was shut this afternoon due to a fire.

One fire engine, from Central Station, was called to the electrical fire at the junction of Victoria Road and Market Street at around 5.45.

A dry powder extinguisher was used by firefighters.

Pictures from the scene show the base of a bollard smoking, with part of the junction sealed off with red and white tape.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed the instance, adding that crews left the scene at 6.50pm.