North-east basketball project launched for young people

A new project has been launched using basketball to help improve youngsters’ health.

Scottish Sports Futures (SSF) started the project with Live Life Aberdeenshire and it runs on Friday nights at the Fraserburgh Sports and Community Centre.

It invites young people aged 11 to 21 to take part in its Shell Twilight Basketball Programme.

As well as basketball, it also provides educational workshops and advice and guidance on a variety of health, wellbeing and safety initiatives including addiction, bullying and nutrition.

Alex Scrimgeour, community safety warden, said: “It’s great that the kids are able to come together on a Friday night and get some physical activity inside a wonderful facility for absolutely no cost.

“The sessions are a great way to help kids build confidence and learn life skills while having fun.

“The coaches are amazing at bringing kids together to work as a team and helping to promote a positive message.”

The project is supported by oil and gas firm Shell and the Scottish Government’s CashBack for Communities fund.

This takes funds recovered from the proceeds of crime and invests them in free activities and programmes for young people across Scotland.