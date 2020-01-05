Jumping for joy as Gung Ho! returns to north-east

A giant inflatable obstacle course is set to return to the north-east for a third successive year.

The Gung Ho! 5k, a series of seven races at locations around the country, will once again be held at the historic Castle Fraser near Kemnay in May.

Gung Ho! challenges participants to run, jump, climb, dodge and slide their way around the course, which is inspired by TV shows including Total Wipeout and It’s A Knockout.

And organisers have promised new obstacles and challenges for the 2020 edition of the race.

Around 5,000 people took part in the event last year, and even more are expected to sign up for this year’s event on Saturday May 16. Since it was founded in 2015, Gung Ho! has raised more than £1 million for charity.

And 2019 also saw a second date added to allow children from schools across the north-east to get active, taking on a three-kilometre verson of the course ahead of the main event.

Event director Alan Brown said: “We’re working extremely hard to make each event fresh and exciting, so even if you have taken part before, going Gung Ho! in 2020 will be even more exciting than it was the first time.

“Gung Ho! is like no other 5K event in the UK as it is not about speed, toughness and endurance, but about having fun and challenging yourself, and we provide everything to make that happen.

“It also has huge appeal as it’s not a race, which does make a huge difference if you’re a first timer.

“Gung Ho! is the perfect event for people of all ages, size and fitness to find their inner ‘Gung Ho!’ and have an amazing day out.”

Early bird registration is open, with prices set at £27 until 11.59pm on January 6.

The entry fee includes a bib with a race number as well as a Gung Ho! t-shirt and headband.

To register for the race, visit begung-ho.co.uk