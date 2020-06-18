Jump of 116 Covid-19 cases in north-east as new figures include regional test data for first time

There have been an additional 116 confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region.

No new data had been released for individual health boards since Sunday, when the figure for NHS Grampian was at 1,294.

The latest batch of figures include those people tested at the UK governments Regional Testing Centres (RTC).

This additional data includes people who have been tested at drive-thru centre, mobile testing centres and those who have used home testing kits.

As of today, 1,410 people in the north-east have tested positive for coronavirus.

On the first date of including the figures from the RTC, the north-east saw an increase of 111 cases. Since then only an additional 5 cases have been confirmed.

Across Scotland 18,077 people have tested positive, from more than 220,000 tests.

New figures from the Scottish Government show Scotland’s death toll has increased to 2,464.

Since March 5, 3,941 people have been discharged for hospital across the country, 547 people remain in hospital as of last night, including 50 in the north-east.

There are 24 people in intensive care in Scotland with either confirmed or suspected Covid-19. Less than five of these are in the north-east.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: