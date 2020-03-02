Judy Murray signs up for Aberdeen Kiltwalk

Judy Murray has spoken of her “excitement” as she prepares to take part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk for the first time.

The mum of Wimbledon stars Andy and Jamie is a trustee for the fundraising event, which takes place in the Granite City as well as Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Today she confirmed she’ll step out with the other participants when the popular event returns to the city in June.

Judy said: “I haven’t done the Aberdeen Kiltwalk before so I’m excited to be taking part this year.

“It’s an inclusive fundraiser because everyone can do it.

“I love taking part because you meet great people and you hear great stories. Everyone has on their charity T-shirts and it’s brilliant to hear people’s motivations for doing it.”

Three routes will be on offer – the Mighty Stride, the Big Stroll and the Wee Wander – so everyone can take part, no matter their abilities.

Judy said: “The Wee Wander is fantastic because everybody is really sociable and nobody is in a hurry to finish.”

Judy has completed three Kiltwalks so far in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee, raising money for the Judy Murray Foundation, which aims to bring tennis into rural and disadvantaged areas in Scotland.

She agreed to be a trustee for the charity early last year.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Judy added: “As a trustee, I get to help with the promotional side of it. The event is sponsored by Arnold Clark and the Royal Bank of Scotland and I’ve had the chance to present a number of people with cars which was a lovely thing to be able to do.”

With several months to go until this year’s event, Judy urged the north-east to get involved.

She said: “You can raise money for any cause that you want, from very small localised charities to the big charities, and then whatever you raise gets 50% added to it by the Tom Hunter Foundation.”

Kiltwalk CEO Paul Cooney said: “Judy has been a fantastic ambassador for the Kiltwalk and we’re delighted she has chosen to take part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk this year.”

Last year, more than 3,200 walkers took part in the Aberdeen event, raising more than £660,000 for 330 charities.

The Aberdeen Kiltwalk will take place on Sunday June 7 and the full route will be announced soon.

Kiltwalk 2020 is set to return across four cities this year.

The popular charity event, which has been held since 2011, sees thousands of people put on a kilt and a smile in aid of their favourite cause.

With locations across Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, many choose to take on one walk or a “grand slam” of all four.

Aberdeen Kiltwalk takes place on Sunday June 7, with the ultimate challenge of the 26-mile Mighty Stride beginning at 9am from Potarch Green.

The route moves through the stunning Blackhall forest before following the Deeside Way through King George V Park in Banchory.

The Big Stroll is 15 miles between Crathes Castle and the combined end point, Duthie Park, where there is food and entertainment. It starts at 11am and is perfect for teams.

Those walking the Wee Wander will begin at noon and cover a distance of five miles which is suitable for a fun family day out.

To register, visit thekiltwalk.co.uk