Judy Murray aiming to take on Aberdeen Kiltwalk next year

Judy Murray has spoken of her hope that she will be able to take part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk next year.

The mother of Wimbledon champions Andy and Jamie Murray is a trustee for the Kiltwalk, which takes place in Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

She will miss out on this year’s Aberdeen event because it clashes with her mother’s birthday.

With just days to go until this year’s walk, Judy is encouraging more people to get involved.

She said: “There are three walks: The Mighty Stride, the Big Stroll and the Wee Wander, so you can choose whichever one appeals to you.

“It is so easy to sign up, the website is so simple. You can raise money for any cause that you want, from very small localised charities to the big charities, and then whatever you raise gets 40% added to it by the Tom Hunter Foundation.

“I could not advocate for it more as being a really simple and fun way to raise money for whatever cause that you are passionate about.”

Judy has completed two Kiltwalks so far, her first one being the Edinburgh event last year and Glasgow this year.

Earlier this year, Judy agreed to be a trustee for the charity. She started off all three walks and completed the Wee Wander in Glasgow in April.

She raised money for her foundation, which aims to bring tennis into rural and disadvantaged areas in Scotland.

She said: “Anyone can take part in it. I met so many people who are walking it and I talked to people who all had different T-shirts for their chosen charities.

“You get talking to people and you hear the most remarkable stories as to why they are doing it. It is a really inspirational day.

“I will probably walk Dundee in August, which starts off in St Andrews, so it is a lovely walk.

“The fact that there are four of them means hopefully there is one that is quite close to wherever someone is located.

“I will try and do the Aberdeen one next year – and hopefully it does not land on the same day as my mum’s birthday.”

Aberdeen Kiltwalk takes place on Sunday, with the 26-mile, Mighty Stride beginning at 9am from Potarch Park, between Banchory and Aboyne.

The Big Stroll is 15 miles, between Crathes Castle and the combined end point, Duthie Park, where there is food and entertainment. It starts at 11am.

Those walking the Wee Wander will begin at noon, covering five miles from Camphill School to Duthie Park.

To register to take part in the Kiltwalk go to bit.ly/2Jx5EJl.