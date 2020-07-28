Judges face task of choosing Aberdeen’s Champions

The judges for The Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards can be revealed today.

Five experts, who boast a wealth of knowledge and experience in various industries, make up this year’s panel.

The judges include Balmoral Group’s public relations manager Steve Gibb, ACVO’s funding and sustainability officer Alison Chandler and Hampton’s managing director and Celebrate Aberdeen founder Morven Mackenzie.

They will also be joined by Evening Express editor Craig Walker and Original 106FM’s daytime presenter Martin Ingram to examine this year’s entries.

The Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards, which celebrate big-hearted individuals and businesses helping vulnerable people in the north-east communities, are run in association with Balmoral Group and Original 106FM.

The judges will have the difficult task of choosing finalists in each of the eight categories – Community Champion, Entertainment Champion, Business Champion, Young Person’s Champion, Sport and Wellbeing Champion, Charity Champion – sponsored by subsea market intelligence company Archer Knight, Keyworker Award (Individual) and Keyworker Award (Team).

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said he was amazed at the number and quality of entries received so far.

He stated: “We’ve been amazed at the number of entries we’ve received so far.

“There’s clearly a lot of people and organisations out there who have gone above and beyond during the coronavirus crisis.

“The judges are going to have a very difficult job picking the winners.”

Original 106FM’s daytime presenter Martin Ingram would like to wish all nominees the best of luck.

He said: “Rarely has the time been so right for a community like ours to rally round and show the caring spirit I think the north-east is famous for, and we can do that this time by handing out some very well deserved accolades.

“There are so many great stories and nominations emerging from the folks of the city and shire who have really shone during the Covid-19 crisis.”

Steve Gibb, Balmoral Group’s public relations manager, said that while he was looking forward to the judging process, he was certain it was going to be a “hugely difficult task” to pick the finalists.

He said: “You hear so many stories of kindness, compassion and caring in our communities and it will be a privilege to be among those choosing the very best initiatives for recognition.”

Hampton’s managing director and Celebrate Aberdeen founder Morven Mackenzie is also delighted to be part of the judging panel.

She said: “There are so many fantastic people in Aberdeen who continually go above and beyond to support other people and give back to the community in which they live.

“The coronavirus outbreak has brought with it multiple challenges and it’s great to see so many individuals step up and do even more during this time.

“The vast majority do so without expecting any recognition, but that’s something they definitely deserve, so it’s great to have The Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards to do just that and make sure their efforts don’t go unnoticed.”

ACVO’s funding and sustainability officer Alison Chandler added: “We may not all be in the same boat during this crisis, but very many of us are pulling together to navigate these really challenging waters.

“In every corner of the north-east are folk who deserve recognition for their efforts and l am honoured to have the opportunity to be part of highlighting their example to us all.”

The entries will be reduced to a shortlist of finalists on Friday, August 21, and the winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony taking place on Thursday September 24.

Go to www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeenschampionawards/ for more information and to enter the awards. Entries close on Monday August 3.

Do you want to be involved? Contact Lesley Taylor on Lesley.Taylor@dctmedia.co.uk for information and Carole.Bruce@ajl.co.uk for sponsorship opportunities