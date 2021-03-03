Judge Jules and Kissy Sell Out announce Aberdeen gig

Two of the biggest names in British dance music will be heading to Aberdeen later this year.

Judge Jules and Kissy Sell Out will be at Unit 51 on August 7.

And bosses at the club hope the announcement, and the news tickets will go on sale on Monday, will provide a boost to EDM fans in the city.

Club boss JP McGivney said: “It’s time to give people something to look forward too, Jules never disappoints and we can’t wait until he returns to Aberdeen.”

DJ and producer Judge Jules has become a bit of a regular to the city in recent years, performing a number of nights at Unit 51.

Astrophysicist/DJ producer Kissy Sell Out will join him as part of the Judgement gig.