People across the north have been enjoying some celebrity spotting this week – with two famous faces popping up in some unexpected places.

TV favourites Andi Peters was welcomed with open arms as he travelled to the far north, while Davina McCall was been spotted in Cullen.

Good Morning Britain presenter Peters, who is best known for offering amazing prizes during the competitions segment on the show, has spent the last few days exploring the hidden gems in the region.

After enjoying a stroll on the “stunning” Luskentyre Beach on Harris, the 50-year-old shared his most recent adventure on social media – a trip to one of the most northern points in the UK, John O’ Groats.

Dozens of his north followers shared their best wishes, as well as offered some expert tour guide advice.

Katathenty posted: “Welcome to Caithness Andi. Duncansby Head, Wick’s heritage area and harbour, Whaligoe Steps, and Camster Cairns should be on your agenda today. Caithness folk are kind and welcoming. Just ask.”

D Steven said: “Fabulous! I’m from that part of the world, hope you enjoyed the fresh air, amazing views and fab coastal line #caithness #highlands.”

It’s real! One of the most northern points in the UK. #johnogroats pic.twitter.com/jk6YBQKizs — Andi Peters (@andipeters) May 19, 2021

The TV star was also welcomed by the Mackays Hotel – a well-known boutique hotel in Wick.

They said: “Pop in and say hello after you’ve had your photo taken on Ebenezer Place, The Shortest Street in the World in Wick.”

The Highland Food & Drink Club added: “Did hear you were up this way pop in and say high to Martin & Claire @RockRoseGin. On the way back down perhaps nip in and see Norman @Cafe1_Inverness for a bite to eat – Have a great time Andy & crew.”

Presenter Davina McCall visits Moray

Meanwhile, Channel 4 presenter Davina McCall was also spotted exploring the north-east along with her filming crew yesterday.

Ms McCall, who recently released her latest documentary Davina McCall: Sex, Myths and The Menopause, shared a stunning photo of the coastline views in Cullen.

In response to her story, Tanya Gray posted on social media: “Davina loves Cullen views as much as we do!”

Some of her followers have suggested the presenter has travelled to the north-east as part of the Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace new series.

The ITV documentary series, which help reunite close relatives after years of separation. are expected to return to the screen on Monday, May 24.