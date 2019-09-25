Joy as Trump’s second golf course at north-east estate gets go-ahead

The boss at Donald Trump’s north-east golf resort has praised councillors for backing a second 18-hole course.

Members of the Formartine area committee approved the plans for the Menie Estate near Balmedie by eight votes to four.

Trump International Golf Links Scotland put forward proposals for the second course in 2015, saying they were an “integral component” of the resort.

After the meeting yesterday, Sarah Malone, executive vice-president of Trump International, said councillors had seen the economic benefit of the plans.

She said: “The course is designed to the same high standards as our existing championship golf course.

“The debate showed the majority of councillors recognised the economic important of the existing asset and we’ll add to that with a second golf course.

“The debate has shown our development was always very important in the diversification of the north-east economy.

“Given the many challenges the north-east has faced, in particular with the oil and gas sector, tourism is now front and centre.

“The debate demonstrated councillors have recognised the economic benefits and supported our application.”

During the debate some councillors expressed concerns regarding the environmental impact and road access at the site.

Chairwoman of the committee Isobel Davidson put forward a motion that would have refused the application.

She said the economic benefit of the new course did not outweigh the environmental impact and urged the company to rethink its location.

However, an amendment by councillor Gillian Owen to approve the new course was backed by eight votes to four.

Aberdeenshire Council will discuss a separate application for a major housing development at the Menie Estate tomorrow.

Trump International wants to build 550 homes at the site.

The majority of these would be residential and the remaining 50 leisure units.