Joy as north-east mum and daughter reunited first time since March

A mother and daughter met in person for the first time in four months after a charity reopened its sheltered housing and care homes to visitors.

VSA has set up gazebos outside its care facilities to allow residents to meet their friends and family outdoors, in line with current Scottish Government guidance regarding the coronavirus lockdown.

One of those care facilities is Broomhill Park sheltered housing in the city’s west end, where Joan Studman, 81, currently resides.

Her daughter, Julia McKay, was glad to be able to see her mum after so long.

She said: “I think it was around the middle of March that they went under full lockdown, that’s when I think all visiting was curtailed in the home.

“VSA have been very good at keeping us in contact, they had an iPad, and they would go around various residents and do a wee Facetime call so that was quite nice. And obviously I kept in touch with her over the phone.

“It was nice to see her, even though you can’t go within the two metre distance of course. It’s nice to see her face to face, because it’s been a while.”

Julia, 49, who lives in Westhill, added: “We were outside, they’ve got a little gazebo set up. You’re not allowed in the building at all, just a couple of chairs two metres apart and PPE – masks, gloves, aprons and lots and lots of hand sanitiser.

“But it’s a small price to pay.”

Chief Executive of VSA Kenneth Simpson said: “Everyone in the country is going through hardship at the moment, but I know how hard it has been for our residents not seeing loved ones in person.

“We introduced a range of digital technologies at our residential facilities so that residents could maintain visual contact, but being able to see them in person has brought so much joy to families.”