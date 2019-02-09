Joy as graduation fees scrapped by Aberdeen University

A fee paid by students to graduate from a city university has been scrapped.

The administrative cost has been abolished by Aberdeen University in a move which has been welcomed by a student union. Discussions had been ongoing during the last few months by senior management at the institution over stopping the payment.

Previously students had to pay £45 for graduating in person, while those who chose not to attend the ceremony had to shell out £10. The decision also follows a campaign championed by Aberdeen University Students’ Association education officer Donna Connelly.

University principal Professor George Boyne said: “We have been looking at the graduation fee in recent months and, after careful consideration of a very persuasive case put forward by Donna, we have agreed to abolish it.

“I’m delighted to say this comes into force with immediate effect.”

Donna said: “Graduation is one of the best experiences of a student’s time at university and graduation fees can be an unnecessary barrier to them celebrating their achievements with their family and friends.

“I’m delighted to have worked with the principal and the university to agree to the scrapping of the graduation fee. As a graduate of the university myself I know that this decision will benefit students and is a welcome step forward.”