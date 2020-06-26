Joy as fundraising campaign saves Aberdeen charity’s farm

A social care charity has revealed its much-loved farm has been saved after a successful fundraising campaign was launched to stop it closing.

Easter Anguston Farm shut its doors at the start of lockdown and has been losing vital funds ever since.

It costs £10,000 every week just to keep the farm, which provides work and training programmes, running.

The site supports adults with learning difficulties helping them to gain vital work experience.

Based on the outskirts of Peterculter, it is also a popular visitor attraction welcoming more than 20,000 visitors each year.

The VSA charity announced several weeks ago that there were fears the farm may have to close its doors permanently due to a lack of funds.

However, it has now been saved thanks to a successful fundraising campaign, backed by the Evening Express, with more than £60,000 raised so far.

And the social care charity has just announced it will be open its doors again to both its staff and the public in September.

Jennifer Mitchell, director of external relations said: “The support from the Evening Express readers and the wider general public has been amazing, people from across Scotland have backed our appeal, and we have seen people step forward to donate who are not from this area and have never been to the farm before.

“It is truly humbling that at these uncertain times, that people from across Aberdeen and beyond are thinking of others and giving so generously.

“We are so incredibly grateful to everyone who has donated to our appeal so far, we have been blown away by the love and support people have for the farm. It is with thanks to people’s support and generosity that we can actively plan and prepare for this vital community resource to re-open. We look forward to welcoming all friends of Easter Anguston back to the farm in autumn.”

The charity has appealed for support to continue from the public while it prepares for reopening.

There are five staff working on the site along with 15 trainees and a group of volunteers.

Jennifer added: “Covid-19 has had a profound impact on thousands of people, businesses and charities across the UK, sadly as a result of the ongoing pandemic it has adversely impacted the income we would normally receive from our fantastic visitors who visit the farm. This voluntary income enables us to offer this wonderful community visitor experience without having to charge any entrance fee.

“For many people across the area, the farm provides an opportunity for them to access a visitor experience with their children when they would not be in a financial position to have a family day out to fee-paying visitor attractions. For many children, it is often the first time they have experienced being in the countryside, seeing animals up close, or the first time they have walked in woodland or been able to play outdoors.

“It is vital to the physical and mental well being of the families we support at the farm, that we are in a financial position to be able to continue to offer access to this visitor experience without having to charge an entry fee. Many families will be adversely financially impacted as a result of perhaps losing their jobs during the pandemic.

“At VSA we have seen a significant increase in demand for our help and support across all of our services, and we know that thousands of families will be relying on us, to get the farm back open as soon as possible to help support their well being.

The charity added its main priority at the moment was ensuring its adult trainees were comfortable with some of the measures introduced for social distancing and making sure they are safely re-introduced to their learning and development programmes before the farm reopens.

At the moment, the team are busy preparing autumn and Halloween activities for families being welcomed back to the farm.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to VSA’s Easter Anguston Farm is asked to do so either on its website vsa.org.uk or cheques can also be sent to VSA, 38 Castle Street, Aberdeen, AB11 5YU.