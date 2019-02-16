Joy as final section of Aberdeen bypass set to open next week

Politicians today expressed their joy after it was announced the Aberdeen bypass will finally open in full next week.

The new River Don crossing has been hit by a series of delays in recent months.

Cracks were discovered in the newly-built bridge and required repairs, then contractual wrangles between the Scottish Government and contractors held up the signing-off process.

However, Transport Scotland has confirmed the route is ready to take traffic as early as next week.

A spokesman said: “Productive discussions have continued between Aberdeen Roads Limited (ARL) and Transport Scotland since the meeting with the Cabinet Secretary on February 6.

“All necessary technical assurances have been received.

“Subject to operational planning, we expect the final section of the AWPR to open next week.

“An update will be provided when final arrangements are confirmed.”

An exact date will be confirmed early next week, he added.

News that an end is finally in sight for the bypass saga was welcomed by politcians.

Kevin Stewart, MSP for Aberdeen Central, said: “I am pleased that Aberdeen Roads Limited has finally seen sense and now the north-east can finally benefit from having the full length of the bypass in operation.

“This is fantastic news for our area.”

North East Region MSP Mike Rumbles said: “People in the north-east will be delighted.

“It seems such a long time ago that Jack McConnell first announced that the Scottish Executive were giving the go-ahead to the AWPR.

“After 12 years of the SNP administration, with delay after delay, we have finally got it opened.

“It must have been the threat of recalling the Transport Minister and the contractors before the parliamentary committee again that has focused minds.

“I’m going to pursue the escalating cost of this but now is not the time.”

North East Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “At long last we know that some time next week the AWPR will be fully open to traffic, which is good news for every road user and taxpayer in the north-east.

“After so many delays and changes of date, motorists will be relieved when opening day finally comes.

“I would like to thank the convener and members of the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee at the Scottish Parliament.

“They helped get the Stonehaven to Craibstone stretch open by calling the Transport Minister and the contractors to Holyrood in December.

“I have no doubt their threat to call them in again next week helped get the final stretch open before the committee next meets.”

The road between Parkhill and Blackdog welcomed traffic for the first time in June.

In December contractors finally opened the 19.5-mile stretch between Stonehaven and Craibstone.

That section included the new bridge over the River Dee as well as connections with Milltimber, Kingswells and Westhill.

It was the opening of the largest stretch of road and came after an agreement was reached between the contractor, their lenders and Transport Scotland which allowed a variation to the contract.

Last month it was announced that work had been completed on the River Don crossing.

However, Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said it could only be fully open to traffic once ministers had received assurances regarding the long-term impact of work done on the bridge.

He added assurances were also needed regarding the cost of any future maintenance.