Joy as Aberdeen care home music project expands

An award-winning Aberdeen musical collaboration is celebrating the growth of the project.

Since 2015, members of the Trebles Choir at St Andrew’s Cathedral have been visiting Rubislaw Park Care Home to share music with residents.

Recently, it has been possible to increase the frequency and duration of the 30-minute sessions, and they now include three to five pieces of choral music, which are interwoven with poetry, storytelling and memory recall.

The choir is funded by the trustees of St Andrew’s Cathedral, and is made up of around 20 young people, aged between eight and 17, who visit the care home to support residents.

Elizabeth Poobalan, head chorister, said: “It is amazing to see people brought to the event totally disengaged then transformed into animated and engaged people, waving their arms and at times joining in the singing.

“The benefit of this partnership is two-fold. It inspires young people into giving more to the community and it transforms the lives of people through stimulation towards life.”

Director of care at Rubislaw Park Care Home Kristin Jackson-Brown also praised the partnership.