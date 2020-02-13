Jon Richardson joins Aberdeen International Comedy Festival line-up

One of the most popular stand-ups in the country has been announced as a headliner for this year’s Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

Jon Richardson will be up close and personal with his fans at a Music Hall gig on Saturday October 10 – the final weekend of the festival, which runs from October 1-11.

Tickets for the 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown star are expected to be in demand when they go on sale tomorrow.

Adrian Watson, pictured, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired which organises the comedy festival, said he was thrilled to have Jon take part.

“Attracting a name like Jon Richardson is a huge coup for us and we can’t wait to welcome him to the Granite City for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival,” he said.

“Aberdeen Inspired is pleased to continue building on the growth of the festival, which goes from strength to strength each year.

“We believe the calibre of our line-up is a reflection of that and we are looking forward to more exciting announcements in coming months.”

Jon is known for his self-deprecating humour, has appeared on numerous TV panel shows and is also the host of Dave’s Ultimate Worrier.

He will also star in an upcoming sitcom, Meet The Richardsons.

Jon’s show will examine such pressing issues as “will the recycling be put out on the right day” and “who is going to smooth over the top of the margarine”.

He is joining a festival line-up which already includes Gary Meikle and Tez Ilyas.

For more information visit aberdeencomedyfestival.com