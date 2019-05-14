Joint probe after former Aberdeen school gutted by fire

Police and fire services have launched a joint investigation after a historic Aberdeen school was devastated in a blaze.

The fire broke out at the former Victoria Road school in Torry at around 9am on Friday and residents said fire crews had been there on Saturday dampening down patches of land outside the building.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service today .announced a joint investigation with police had been launched into the incident.

A spokesman said: “There is an ongoing joint investigation between ourselves and Police Scotland in relation to this incident.”

It is understood the building has not yet been made safe for a full investigation to be carried out to determine if the cause of the fire is deliberate.

Torry Development Trust (TDT) has been working with Grampian Housing Association on plans for the past year to see the building turned into affordable housing.

Aberdeen City Council chiefs, TDT and Grampian Housing Association were set to meet yesterday to decide on the next step.

David Fryer, head of TDT, called the meeting and said the group is open to working with police to put security measures needed in place.

More than 40 firefighters in six fire engines were called to the scene in Torry, as well as crews from Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The old school, which was built 141 years ago, managed to survive bombings by the German Luftwaffe on June 30 1940.

The raid caused an extensive fire but repairs were carried out successfully.

But last week’s blaze caused the roof of the building to collapse.

The building was built by Torry fishermen in 1878 for the community and closed in 2008.

Meanwhile, the leader of a conservation project has urged Aberdeen’s city leaders to enhance security at derelict buildings following the fire.

Gavin Esslemont, chairman of the Save Westburn House Action Group, has urged Aberdeen City Council to make security “paramount”.