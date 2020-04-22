Join the Big Night In to help Aberdeen children’s charity

An Aberdeen-based children’s charity is calling on its supporters to film themselves for a TV fundraiser.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, is asking as many people as possible to record themselves in its orange T-shirts for Peter Kay’s Amarillo video as part of BBC Children in Need’s Big Night In.

The Thursday night show is raising money for UK charities and projects supported by Comic Relief and Children in Need.

Sarah Bremner, director of marketing and communications for Charlie House, said: “We had to highlight this fun way to get involved with this Thursday’s BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief Big Night In.

“Everyone loves this song, the sun is shining and it’s just a great way to inject some laughter into the current lockdown situation.

“We hope that our supporters can don their bright orange T-shirts, get inventive both indoors and in their gardens or street and upload their videos via their own social media pages.

“You need to make sure you tag Charlie House HQ and also use #BigNightInAmarillo to ensure that the videos are picked up by the production team.”

Sarah added: “As a charity, we are huge supporters of BBC Children in Need and know the direct impact their fundraising has on local charities.

“They fund the salary of our children and family support manager and are so supportive of the work we do. We want to remind people that although this is a national BBC fundraiser, local charities do benefit as a direct result.

“We can’t wait to see the Peter Kay re-enactment of this popular song. Hopefully some of our supporters make the cut and we wish the team and celebrities backing the cause the very best with their fundraising amount.”

The Big Night In will be broadcast on BBC One on April 23 from 7pm until 10pm – with a break at 8pm for the weekly Clap For Carers broadcast.

