John Lewis to become new Aberdeen vaccine centre

Work is under way to transform the ground floor of Aberdeen’s former John Lewis building into a vaccination centre.

The flagship department store did not reopen this year after closing for the final time at Christmas.

In recent weeks, staff have been relocating leftover stock to the upper floors of Norco House to clear the space at street level.

And today, contractors have been moving in to transform the huge space into a new NHS Grampian vaccine centre.

New lease of life for former store

It will take over from the P&J Live arena within weeks, with jabs to be administered there from early September.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We plan to move our vaccination clinic from P&J Live to the former John Lewis store, in Aberdeen city centre, in the coming weeks.”

It is understood that John Lewis executives advised workers of the move towards the end of last week, when the deal was agreed.

The ground floor could be used as a vaccination centre for as long as 12 months.

At the end of March, the retail giant announced plans to axe the Aberdeen store, with the loss of 265 jobs.

The decision became final in July and staff contracts ended on Friday – with many gathering at the shop for a final hurrah.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that north-east health chiefs were looking for a city centre space to set up the new vaccination venue.

It was suggested that the abandoned Debenhams store in the Trinity Centre on Union Street was one option.

P&J Live to return as entertainment venue

On September 17, the Your Home Expo will become the first event to take place in the massive venue for around 18 months.

Other acts planned to appear during the remainder of 2021 include Elton John, comedian Tim Minchin and Steps.

More information on the city’s vaccination clinics is available on the NHS Grampian website.