John Lewis staff to help homeless in Aberdeen

Employees from an Aberdeen department store will work shifts at a charity shop.

Staff from John Lewis will volunteer at the housing and homelessness charity Shelter in George Street on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The firm previously donated £2,100 to the charity.

Wendy McEwan, Shelter Scotland Aberdeen shop manager, said: “We’re really grateful to John Lewis in Aberdeen for their tremendous support.

“Thanks to the takeover I’m able to give my hard-working volunteers a couple of days off.

“It’s only because of our volunteers, stock donors and customers that we are able to bring in the funds which allow Shelter Scotland to keep going, ensuring no one has to face homelessness and bad housing alone,” she added.

