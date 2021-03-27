An Aberdeen trader has said the likely closure of John Lewis is “fantastically disappointing” for small businesses on George Street – but insisted the area’s shops will “keep going”.

Stuart Milne, general manager of Finnie’s the Jewellers and chairman of the Greater George Street Traders Association, believes John Lewis bosses have “made a mistake” in choosing to shut down the Aberdeen department store.

He accepts its loss would be a “huge setback” for local footfall – but said the area also has enough “vibrancy” to bounce back should the final decision go against the city.

John Lewis bosses announced on Tuesday they plan to permanently close the Granite City’s flagship store, putting 265 jobs at risk.

© DCT Media

Mr Milne said: “It is fantastically disappointing, not only for people and the community on George Street – it’s a lot of small businesses for the most part – but for the whole of the north-east.

“I think people are desperate to get out and go shopping again and there will be an explosion of business, so I do believe that John Lewis has made a mistake here.

“But all businesses are run by accountants at the end of the day and you either make enough money to cover your expenses or you don’t – and clearly they have decided that with the rates, costs and overheads the figures just don’t add up.

“We’re all in the boat where we don’t know quite what is going to happen, but there will be a rebound of business that will allow us to keep going.”

George Street businesses have been hard-hit by Covid restrictions, with some claiming the area has become a “ghost town” during the pandemic.

Bosses of Thain’s Bakery said they had watched as sales dropped by as much as two thirds compared to last year, leaving them £35,000 out of pocket every week Mr Milne said the potential closure of John Lewis would be a “huge setback” for the Bon Accord Centre and George Street but insists they can come out of this “better than other parts of the city”.

He added: “John Lewis was certainly a draw for us and now we have to think of other ways of increasing footfall.

“There will be life after this but it certainly doesn’t make out job any easier.”

George Street councillor Sandra Macdonald agreed there was “real concern” about the ripple effect the closure of such a large department store could have on local businesses.

She added: “Traders are rightly worried about the future and I know there are moves to get to the bottom of how that site can be salvaged.

“We need to have a department store in Aberdeen and it is imperative we find out what the main barriers are to enabling John Lewis to operate successfully going forward.

“With all the investment we’ve seen there is a real buzz about the future of Aberdeen and as politicians and a community we need to stand together to come up with a solution to this.”

Shoppers and business leaders have voiced their disappointment over the closure plans and have called on the retailer to reverse their decision.

The Evening Express and The Press and Journal are backing the calls.

On online petition launched by loyal shopper Dianne Wood has gathered almost 20,000 signatures so far.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Meanwhile, city leaders called on Sir Ian Wood to lead a newly announced taskforce in an effort to keep John Lewis in Aberdeen.

In a letter Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said he believes the oil and gas tycoon would be “the ideal candidate” to lead the group – which would include the Scottish Government, Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.

But Sir Ian’s economic development company Opportunity north East (One) – while backing the effort – appeared to decline the invitation to lead it.

The high street retail giant announced on Tuesday it would permanently close its Aberdeen department store, which will result in the loss of 265 jobs.

However, despite the George Street retail space being under threat of closure, John Lewis management has suggested “neutral taskforce” could be formed.

Its mandate would look at ways the retail firm could retain a “presence” in Aberdeen.

© DCT Media

In his letter to Sir Ian, Mr Stewart said: “There is no doubt that, as things stand, John Lewis will close their George Street premises and leave Aberdeen.

“However, John Lewis has indicated that they may join a neutral taskforce led by an independent person or group with the remit to establish all possible opportunities to see if it is possible to maintain a John Lewis presence in the city.

“This remit would clearly have a substantial impact on the future of the city centre of Aberdeen and has the potential to lead to meaningful action in terms of a vision for our city.

“Any proposals brought forward will by no means guarantee that John Lewis remains in Aberdeen, but it is vital we ensure that a decision is not reached without such an expansive process of engagement.”

A number of alternative proposals to keep the upmarket retail firm in Aberdeen have been proposed – such as a smaller retail space in the city centre and the potential for a Waitrose food market to be added to the George Street space.

However, footfall in Aberdeen city centre has fallen to a low of 62% since the introduction of the Covid-19 lockdown in March.

An Opportunity North East spokesman said: “The proposed closure of the John Lewis store is an extremely disappointing development which has, understandably, caused significant and widespread concern across the region.

“We understand that a range of partners, including Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Aberdeen City Council and the Scottish Government, are already engaging with John Lewis to assess any viable options.

“Opportunity North East is willing to play an active role in the discussions going forward but these organisations are best placed to lead these efforts and have our full support.”