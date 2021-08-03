John Lewis: Former department store could get new lease of life as rooftop restaurant

The site of Aberdeen’s John Lewis could be given a new lease of life as a rooftop restaurant, an expert has claimed.

John Lewis announced earlier this year that its flagship store in Norco House on George Street would not reopen following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Executives at the partnership, which employed 262 people at the branch before the closure, are yet to decide what will be done with the vast building.

Due to its size, the prospect of another retailer taking it over in its entirety is thought to be unlikely, and concerns have been expressed that the building could meet the same fate as the Broadford Works on Maberly Street, which lay empty for several years.

Bosses have already ruled out the prospect of turning it into housing, despite announcing plans to move into the residential market by building 10,000 homes across the UK in the coming years.

‘Significant benefits for community’

The “obvious” solution, according to one local professor, is to pursue a mixed-use redevelopment of the 200,000-square-foot site – including a restaurant on the roof of the former department store.

“It seems obvious that finding a retailer to take over the whole building as a like-for-like will be very difficult indeed,” said Richard Laing, from Robert Gordon University’s School of Architecture and Built Environment.

“Although there are some examples globally of disused department stores being remodelled or rebuilt for the same purpose, such as Eaton – Sears – Nordstrom in Vancouver, this is the rarity, and would tend to only happen or be viable in larger cities.

“It would seem more obvious to try to move towards a mixed use for the building, with a combination of retail, residential and working or co-working space.

“Were this done in a creative manner, and to a high quality, the benefits both for residents and the wider community could be significant.

“I would also note that the rooftop of John Lewis has always afforded brilliant views over the city, and that we should not disregard the potential for open space, maybe including dining and hospitality. As I say, though, doing this to a high quality will be key.”

Building’s important link with city

Although it is an example of Brutalist architecture, the interior of the building has been remodelled while it is also not listed.

This, according to Mr Laing, means there are opportunities to rethink how the former department store is used.

“Aberdeen City Council have already moved to use the former BHS building as a way to connect Union Street with the medieval city, and in my opinion this is to be applauded,” he added.

“It is equally important we do not lose sight of the important connections between George Street and the city centre, and the position of Norco House.”

John Lewis announced its closure earlier this year despite a campaign to save it, with city leaders holding high-level talks while petitions gathered tens of thousands of signatures.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart later called on the chain to donate Norco House to the city to allow Aberdeen City Council to press ahead with a masterplan for the regeneration of the area.