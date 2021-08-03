Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

John Lewis: Former department store could get new lease of life as rooftop restaurant

By Jamie Hall
03/08/2021, 6:00 am
Richard Laing suggested the roof of Norco House could be used as a hospitality venue.
Richard Laing suggested the roof of Norco House could be used as a hospitality venue.

The site of Aberdeen’s John Lewis could be given a new lease of life as a rooftop restaurant, an expert has claimed.

John Lewis announced earlier this year that its flagship store in Norco House on George Street would not reopen following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Executives at the partnership, which employed 262 people at the branch before the closure, are yet to decide what will be done with the vast building.

Due to its size, the prospect of another retailer taking it over in its entirety is thought to be unlikely, and concerns have been expressed that the building could meet the same fate as the Broadford Works on Maberly Street, which lay empty for several years.

Bosses have already ruled out the prospect of turning it into housing, despite announcing plans to move into the residential market by building 10,000 homes across the UK in the coming years.

‘Significant benefits for community’

The “obvious” solution, according to one local professor, is to pursue a mixed-use redevelopment of the 200,000-square-foot site – including a restaurant on the roof of the former department store.

“It seems obvious that finding a retailer to take over the whole building as a like-for-like will be very difficult indeed,” said Richard Laing, from Robert Gordon University’s School of Architecture and Built Environment.

“Although there are some examples globally of disused department stores being remodelled or rebuilt for the same purpose, such as Eaton – Sears – Nordstrom in Vancouver, this is the rarity, and would tend to only happen or be viable in larger cities.

John Lewis announced earlier this year it would not reopen its Aberdeen store.

“It would seem more obvious to try to move towards a mixed use for the building, with a combination of retail, residential and working or co-working space.

“Were this done in a creative manner, and to a high quality, the benefits both for residents and the wider community could be significant.

“I would also note that the rooftop of John Lewis has always afforded brilliant views over the city, and that we should not disregard the potential for open space, maybe including dining and hospitality. As I say, though, doing this to a high quality will be key.”

Building’s important link with city

Although it is an example of Brutalist architecture, the interior of the building has been remodelled while it is also not listed.

This, according to Mr Laing, means there are opportunities to rethink how the former department store is used.

“Aberdeen City Council have already moved to use the former BHS building as a way to connect Union Street with the medieval city, and in my opinion this is to be applauded,” he added.

“It is equally important we do not lose sight of the important connections between George Street and the city centre, and the position of Norco House.”

John Lewis announced its closure earlier this year despite a campaign to save it, with city leaders holding high-level talks while petitions gathered tens of thousands of signatures.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart later called on the chain to donate Norco House to the city to allow Aberdeen City Council to press ahead with a masterplan for the regeneration of the area.