British DJ, producer and television personality Joel Corry’s Aberdeen gig has sold out.

The Kiss FM resident is bringing his tour to Unit 51 on Carnegie’s Brae on Friday October 22.

And tickets, which went on sale at 10am this morning, sold out in just 34 minutes.

Speaking ahead of the announcement Unit 51’s operations director JP McGivney said: “It feels incredible to be able to announce this date – we didn’t think we would make it at one point.

“This is the first of many amazing acts we have planned for the venue, so keep those eyes peeled.”

He added: “Aberdeen is looking forward to getting out out. It’s going to be a great night.”

Head & Heart chart-topper Joel Corry is mainly known for his platinum-selling breakthrough single Sorry which spent 10 weeks in the UK Top 10 back in 2019, peaking at number six.

The song also broke Shazam’s all-time daily record in the UK after receiving more than 41,000 tags in one 24-hour period during the summer.

His new single titled BED is a collaboration with RAYE and legendary DJ and producer David Guetta.

The musician wrote the song to capture the feelings of longing experienced by many people during the pandemic.

Joel said: “I’m buzzing to finally release BED.

“I’ve put so much hard work and love into it and I’m so lucky to be able to collaborate with amazing talents like RAYE and the legend David Guetta.”

The singer will also take his tour to Glasgow, London, Dublin and more.