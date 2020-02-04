North-east teen’s stunning make-up creations help her cope with ‘agonising’ rare condition

A talented make-up artist has told how her new hobby helped her cope with an “agonising” rare condition.

Jodie Stuart, 18, spent over a year battling ill health before she was diagnosed with Behcet’s syndrome.

She developed ulcers on her mouth and body which affected her ability to carry out everyday tasks.

And Jodie, 18, even had to give up her job as a waitress at The Station Hotel in Insch due to severe joint inflammation.

But the teenager soon discovered a love of make-up and began creating colourful designs on her face to help her deal with her illness.

Jodie, of Insch, said: “I started doing make-up and face-painting and sat in my room and posted it on Instagram to build up my following and keep myself going.

“I did it to keep myself occupied and also for a bit of adrenaline because I was suffering from depression.

“I didn’t have much of a purpose because I lost a lot of friends. I lost touch with people because I was so ill for quite a long time.

“I wanted to do the make-up to give me a boost to keep me going.”

Doctors carried out a range of tests after ulcers began appearing on Jodie’s body, leaving her in pain. But it was not until she started experiencing problems with her eyes that medics realised she was suffering from a rare autoimmune disorder and diagnosed her with the condition.

She was admitted to hospital after losing the ability to stand and walk. Unable to eat or drink, she was placed on an IV drip and then began suffering eye pain which could have led to her losing her sight had she not been diagnosed in time.

The condition is a rare autoimmune disorder, which causes inflammation of blood vessels throughout the body.

The change in her lifestyle plunged her into a deep depression, but through the use of make-up she has found a new hobby and purpose in life. And she now works as a beauty adviser in a city centre shop.

Jodie wants to raise awareness of the condition which is rare, only affecting an estimated 1,000 people in the UK.

The syndrome can cause painful and debilitating symptoms, including mouth sores, eye inflammation, rashes, lesions and joint inflammation.

Those with more severe symptoms can suffer seizures and strokes due to inflammation in the brain and nervous system, and since Behcet’s shares symptoms with a range of other diseases, the condition is often misdiagnosed.

Jodie aims to raise awareness for the disease and set up a support group in Aberdeen. A charity pamper night will be held this month to raise funds for charity Behcet’s UK, and bring fellow sufferers together.

All proceeds from Jodie’s charity pamper night will go to the Behcet’s UK charity, and donations can be made on the day or at behcets.org.uk/donations/

It will be held at The Body Shop in the Bon Accord Centre on February 18 from 6.30pm-8pm.

Tickets are £5. Email info@behcetsuk.org for more information.

Follow Jodie’s Instagram, here.