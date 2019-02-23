Jobs to go as Aberdeen store shuts up shop

A world-renowned luxury fashion store is to close its Aberdeen branch next month, the Evening Express can reveal today.

Michael Kors in Union Square, which employs nine staff, will shut its doors for the last time on March 23.

The shop, which specialises in luxury accessories, footwear and clothing, has been at the unit in the shopping mall since December 2015.

Ryan Manson, general manager at Union Square, said: “We know our shoppers will be disappointed to hear Michael Kors is closing but we continue to offer a great range of brands at Union Square and look forward to introducing a new offer to the unit soon.”

Councillor Catriona Mackenzie, who represents the Torry and Ferryhill ward, called for support to be given to the nine staff affected by the closure. She said: “Obviously this is very disappointing news for the staff who work in that particular store.

“I will be writing to the company to ask what steps they are taking to support them during what is a difficult time no doubt.

“It’s always a shame to see a business move out of our retail places but considering Aberdeen is an attractive place to live and work I’m sure another one will move in in a matter of time.”

Councillor Yvonne Allan, who also represents the area, said the news was “disappointing”.

She said: “Union Square is a relatively busy centre and popular with Aberdeen folk and visitors to the city. It is very disappointing that they have decided to close their Aberdeen store.”

The designer firm has two other branches in Scotland, in Edinburgh’s Multrees Walk and Buchanan Street in Glasgow.

Launched more than 30 years ago, the label operates in some of the most prestigious locations in the world, including New York, Beverly Hills, Milan, Dubai and Paris.

Michael Kors did not respond to requests for comment.