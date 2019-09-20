Jobs to go as dairy firm confirms Aberdeen depot closure

A dairy firm has announced the closure of its Aberdeen depot with the potential loss of 45 jobs.

Muller confirmed it will cease operations at its base in Altens and move to existing sites in the Central Belt.

The move has been described as a “bitter blow” for staff and their families.

It comes after a 30-day review was carried out by the company which concluded the city depot was no longer viable.

The firm, which produces milk, cream, butter and yoghurts, said it had made the decision to be closer to customers.

Trade union officials called the move “devastating” for workers.

Muller recently completed a £15 million upgrade at its dairy in Bellshill and said the change will result in 22 new jobs being created in the Central Belt.

Employees from Aberdeen will be offered the chance to relocate.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ian Smith, CEO of Muller, said: “We fully understand the impact of this decision on our colleagues in Aberdeen and we will do everything we can to support those who don’t want to relocate, or for whom there are no roles.

“Sadly, it is a reality that the distribution model for fresh milk has changed and if we’re going to operate a sustainable fresh milk business in the short and long term, benefitting the fresh milk sector as a whole, we must adapt.”

A statement from the firm added: “We are fully aware and understanding that this decision potentially affects 45 employees and their families and we will do everything we can to support those who don’t wish to relocate to take up other roles within the business.”

Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson said he would support his constituents.

He said: “I have made myself available for any discussions that will mitigate the loss to Aberdeen in a wider sense.”

Kate Cumming, Usdaw area organiser, said: “This decision is devastating news for our members. Usdaw has interrogated the business case for the closure in a meaningful consultation process, but regrettably no viable alternative was found.”

And SNP MSP Maureen Watt said she was disappointed, but not surprised.

She said: “More widely, clearly the large powerful supermarkets dictate what they want from their suppliers and their drive to centralise distribution is, in my view, short-sighted. It doesn’t take into account issues such as climate change and the damage to the environment or the needs of local producers.

“However, having talked to other employers in the Aberdeen area I am confident that along with the support of the Scottish Government’s PACE team who are engaged with the workforce at Muller, the skilled workforce will find work in the local area.”