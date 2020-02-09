North-east MP welcomes predictions of upturn in employment

A north-east MP has welcomed news that thousands of jobs could be created in the region over the next three years.

Industry body Subsea UK has said around 80% of firms expect an upturn, and predicts around 9,000 more people could be employed in the underwater engineering sector by 2022.

Most of the new posts are expected to be based in the north-east.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said: “This is fantastic news for the north-east.

“Subsea industry bosses believe the sector has weathered the storm of the recent downturn, with most companies ready to recruit more workers over the next three years.

“The focus will be on North Sea oil and gas in the short-term, but the growth in renewable energy has also created new opportunities for subsea companies. The expertise here in the north-east will be in demand all over the world.”