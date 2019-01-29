Jobs lost as north-east accountant goes bust

An award-winning accountancy firm has gone bust, with its founder and owner citing “challenging business conditions”.

Faith Simpson Accountants has gone into liquidation, leaving five members of staff unemployed.

The firm had offices in Elgin and Huntly until September, when the Moray branch closed, and now the Huntly office has also shut.

Ms Simpson, who founded the business in 2006, said it had been plagued by problems in recent months and struggled to bounce back after she had to take time off due to illness.

She said: “Along with rising staff costs and challenging business conditions, the company faced challenges since I took some time to recover from illness a few years ago.

“It is unfortunate, but in these uncertain times, we have struggled to persuade clients to raise their fees in line with our cost base and have also faced late payment which has meant the business has had to absorb these losses.”